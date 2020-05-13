Limpopo lions' freedom from captive-breeding facility is short-lived

Seven lions which escaped through a gate — allegedly damaged by saboteurs — have been darted and recaptured.

The animals — five males and two females — were on the loose in Alldays, near Louis Trichardt.

Limpopo's environmental department said they had escaped from a registered captive-breeding facility. MEC Thabo Mokone said, “the essential workers did an outstanding job in capturing all seven stray lions within 11 hours of being on the scene.”