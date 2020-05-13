South Africa

Liquor stores warn of chaos under proposed level 3 restrictions

13 May 2020 - 19:47 By Michael Fridjhon
A cashier sits in front of a closed alcohol section in a Johannesburg Pick n Pay on Monday.
Image: WALDO SWIEGERS/BLOOMBERG

The organisation representing owners or operators of more than 1,400 retail and wholesale liquor stores, employing more than 14,000 people, believes the regulations governing the sale of alcohol when level 3 comes into effect are impractical and will lead to higher Covid-19 infections.

BusinessLIVE reported that the government notice for level 3 liquor regulations states that sales may take place only on a Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday between 8am and noon “subject to an industry plan on social distance [sic] and quantitative restrictions”.

The South African Liquor Traders Association (Salta) has submitted a detailed plan to the government outlining protocols to maintain and ensure social distancing. It offers a formula to manage the volumes of booze that customers will be allowed to buy.

It does not believe it will be possible to meet the objectives of the Disaster Management Act and operate within the designated hours announced by trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel.

For the full story, visit BusinessLIVE.

