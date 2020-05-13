South Africa

More children abandoned during lockdown, says Joburg baby shelter

Door of Hope Children's Mission has welcomed a new baby to its shelter as lockdown rules put pressure on it and other childcare NGOs

13 May 2020 - 12:52 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Door of Hope Children's Mission has welcomed a new baby to its shelter as child abandonments increase.
Door of Hope Children's Mission has welcomed a new baby to its shelter as child abandonments increase.
Image: 123RF/Kati Finell

Door of Hope Children's Mission has welcomed a new baby to its shelter — the seventh since the start of lockdown.

The baby shelter in Johannesburg announced on Tuesday that the baby - just a few months old - was found abandoned on the side of the road.

The shelter said the increase in child abandonment suggests that mothers are unable to care for their children under lockdown because of possibly reduced incomes or lost jobs.

Under level 4 of the lockdown, many workers are allowed to return to work and mothers going back may find it is difficult to work and look after a new baby..

“Mothers might be facing poverty and desperation. This might be a reason we are experiencing an increase in child abandonment of older babies,” said the shelter.

The shelter also said lockdown regulations have stretched it to capacity and that it is unable to unite babies and children with their new or biological families.

“Across SA, many childcare agencies and places of safety are stretched to capacity as we are unable to unite babies and children with their families under the lockdown,” said Door of Hope.

“We pray that urgent policies are put in place that could help non-profit organisations which are bridging the gaps in childcare for the children of this beautiful nation.

“Too many children are facing abuse, neglect and abandonment. We need to be their voice, we have to stand up for them.”

RELATED ARTICLES

WATCH: How smart metal containers are saving SA babies from deadly dumping

A 2019 Medical Research Council study found that about 3,500 children survive abandonment every year in SA. Of these, 65% are newborns. Meet the ...
News
3 months ago

A phoenix can rise from these ghastly ashes - along with thousands of babies

The bad news is ubiquitous and manifold. Havoc in the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. Calamity for the informal sector. Education ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Fur babies are also feeling the Covid blues

Noticed something unusual about your pup?
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Lockdown level 3 looms — here's what you could expect, SA South Africa
  2. Level 3 lockdown coming soon? Zweli Mkhize keeps dropping hints South Africa
  3. From Wednesday, you are allowed to buy cars again news
  4. Dlamini-Zuma wants court to snub request for cig ban docs South Africa
  5. Only Gauteng and Western Cape ready to reopen schools South Africa

Latest Videos

Explainer: UIF and pensions during Covid-19
Can 100-year-old TB vaccine be SA’s secret weapon against Covid-19?
X