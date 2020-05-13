South Africa

'Mr President, we need to know the plan please': Mzansi calls on Ramaphosa to address the nation

13 May 2020 - 10:10 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Cyril Ramaphosa.
Calls are mounting for Ramaphosa to address the nation after almost three weeks of silence.

The country is on day 48 of the nationwide lockdown and it's been 20 days since President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation.

Among those calling for the president to speak to the nation is DA leader John Steenhuisen.

On Tuesday, Steenhuisen said Ramaphosa must come out of “hiding and address the nation on the escalating lockdown crisis”.

“It is unthinkable that any country in this perilous situation should go for almost three weeks without a sign of its leader.

“The vacuum left by President Ramaphosa has been filled by the petty authoritarianism of the worst of his ministers. The president must address the nation.”

Earlier this week, acting minister of communications Jackson Mthembu said Ramaphosa only speaks when its “necessary”, unlike other countries’ presidents who communicate with their citizens regularly.

“Other presidents may appear in public at regular intervals, but ours speaks to us when it is necessary.

“When he gives broad guidelines. When there are major announcements to be made that govern various regulations that are expected in various levels of lockdown,” he said.

On social media, many called on Ramaphosa to address the nation due to “too much uncertainty and tension”.

This is what Mzansi had to say.

