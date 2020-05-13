'Mr President, we need to know the plan please': Mzansi calls on Ramaphosa to address the nation
Calls are mounting for Ramaphosa to address the nation after almost three weeks of silence.
The country is on day 48 of the nationwide lockdown and it's been 20 days since President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation.
Calls are mounting for Ramaphosa to address the nation after almost three weeks of silence. His last address was to announce the move from lockdown level 5 to level 4.
Among those calling for the president to speak to the nation is DA leader John Steenhuisen.
On Tuesday, Steenhuisen said Ramaphosa must come out of “hiding and address the nation on the escalating lockdown crisis”.
“It is unthinkable that any country in this perilous situation should go for almost three weeks without a sign of its leader.
“The vacuum left by President Ramaphosa has been filled by the petty authoritarianism of the worst of his ministers. The president must address the nation.”
Earlier this week, acting minister of communications Jackson Mthembu said Ramaphosa only speaks when its “necessary”, unlike other countries’ presidents who communicate with their citizens regularly.
“Other presidents may appear in public at regular intervals, but ours speaks to us when it is necessary.
“When he gives broad guidelines. When there are major announcements to be made that govern various regulations that are expected in various levels of lockdown,” he said.
On social media, many called on Ramaphosa to address the nation due to “too much uncertainty and tension”.
This is what Mzansi had to say.
President Cyril Ramaphosa must please do another television address because there is now too much uncertainty and tension. There are also people who don't care about the lockdown or the levels.— Sharné Zoë (@Zoe_SZi) May 11, 2020
We need to know the plan please 🙏🏽
President Cyril Ramaphosa faces an enormous task, burdens of the office he chose. Many errors have been made for which he is rightly held responsible. His enemies relish his failures while the nation is gripped by fear and doubt. His next national address will be a pivotal event.— Simon Grindrod (@SimonPGrindrod) May 12, 2020
Cyril Ramaphosa must address the nation,its now time for him to put us on level 3.The number of infections are low except for western cape.We cannot be held Ransome by one province.— Siphelele Mpohlo (@Siphelelempohlo) May 12, 2020
That's Pres. Ramaphosa right now...— #BoldMicThursdays (@sibanyoni_mt) May 12, 2020
“Address us!” “We want alcohol!” “Why ban cigarettes?” “This lockdown is ineffective!” “What about the economy?” “How are you gonna take care of the people who are gonna lose their jobs!?”
😕Shuu! I don't wish to be him https://t.co/cHnRgHtsTI
Part of me wonders whether #Ramaphosa doesn't want to address the nation because there's nothing he can say that can't just be vetoed by the National Command Council days later. And when asked why they're fine with answering "because."— Eduard de Kock (@Eduarddk) May 12, 2020
I don’t want Ramaphosa to come address us just to reassure us like he did that other time. I need steps on how we’re going to live with this thing, he can stay there at his residence if he’s gonna come here just to say Molo.— Telkom - Stay TF Home (@kamoelevated) May 12, 2020
I have a feeling that President Ramaphosa is saving his next national address to announce downgrade to Level 3.— Simon Grindrod (@SimonPGrindrod) May 12, 2020