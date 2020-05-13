Mzansi on level 3 at the end of May: 'We'll wait to hear from the family head NDZ tomorrow'

President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement that government plans to ease lockdown restrictions so that most of the country can enter into level 3 from the end of May has been met with mixed reactions from South Africans.

He said that those areas with widespread and uncontrolled infections of the coronavirus would likely remain on level 4.

The decision on which areas would be moved to different levels would be done in consultation with various officials.

Ramaphosa said there would be changes to the existing regulations for level 4 of lockdown, mentioning reducing the restrictions about exercise.

On Twitter, the hashtag #Level3Lockdown saw thousands expressing their views. Here's a glimpse of what people had to say: