Ramaphosa and that level 3/level 4 speech: Ja, Mzansi got touched

Here's what happened:

Level 3 - but not now

Ramaphosa said that most of the country would move to level 3 at the end of May. That's around three weeks to go.

Level 4 - but there will be changes

He said there would be changes to existing regulations around level 4. He made reference to the easing of rules around exercising. That's it.

Level 3 for some, level 4 for others

The president said that while some areas would move to level 3, those "hot spots" with higher infection rates may remain at level 4.

So, what else do we know?

Er, that's it for now. As per usual, more details will be released by ministers tomorrow.