South Africa

Ramaphosa and that level 3/level 4 speech: Ja, Mzansi got touched

Mzansi on that Ramaphosa speech: "So, dololo new info then?"

13 May 2020 - 21:47 By Jessica Levitt
Cyril Ramaphosa's speech needs to be deciphered, says Mzansi.
Cyril Ramaphosa's speech needs to be deciphered, says Mzansi.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday addressed the nation after 19 days of silence.

Mzansi called on its leader to provide an update on the spread of the coronavirus and the country's lockdown regulations.

And he did. Kinda.

Here's what happened:

Level 3 - but not now

Ramaphosa said that most of the country would move to level 3 at the end of May. That's around three weeks to go.

Level 4 - but there will be changes

He said there would be changes to existing regulations around level 4. He made reference to the easing of rules around exercising. That's it.

Level 3 for some, level 4 for others

The president said that while some areas would move to level 3, those "hot spots" with higher infection rates may remain at level 4.

So, what else do we know?

Er, that's it for now. As per usual, more details will be released by ministers tomorrow.

And Mzansi was touched, obvs...

READ MORE:

Mzansi weighs in on level 3 lockdown

South Africans are calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to officially move the country into level 3 of the lockdown.
News
16 hours ago

Mzansi on level 3 at the end of May: 'We'll wait to hear from the family head NDZ tomorrow'

President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement that government plans to ease lockdown restrictions so that most of the country can enter into level 3 from ...
News
1 hour ago

Lockdown level 3 looms — here's what you could expect, SA

Ciggies and limits on outdoor exercise remain unclear.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Lockdown level 3 looms — here's what you could expect, SA South Africa
  2. Level 3 lockdown coming soon? Zweli Mkhize keeps dropping hints South Africa
  3. From Wednesday, you are allowed to buy cars again news
  4. Dlamini-Zuma wants court to snub request for cig ban docs South Africa
  5. Cele, Mkhize & Ramaphosa on lockdown level 3: yes, it's part of discussions South Africa

Latest Videos

SA Covid-19 lockdown: Level 3 proposed for parts of the country by end of May
SA Covid-19 lockdown: Level 3 proposed for parts of the country by end of May
X