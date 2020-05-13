Rescued KZN python eggs hatch during lockdown, babies released into the wild

Well-known conservationist Nick Evans in February had a rare find on the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal after a large python was discovered next to a home. The homeowners captured the snake, but then noticed a clutch of eggs.

Evans says the owners weren't keen on having baby pythons about their home and after consultation with an expert, a decision was made to collect the eggs and incubate them.

During lockdown, the eggs hatched and Evans went to visit his little friends.