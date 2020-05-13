South Africa

Six Eastern Cape hospitals to receive R50m for upgrades

13 May 2020 - 16:22 By Devon Koen
Dora Nginza hospital is one of six Eastern Cape health facilities to be upgraded. File photo.
Dora Nginza hospital is one of six Eastern Cape health facilities to be upgraded. File photo.
Image: WERNER HILLS

The Eastern Cape government has announced it will be facilitating more than R50m for the infrastructure upgrade of six major hospitals across the province.

A statement from the office of premier Oscar Mabuyane said the funds would be used to ready the hospitals to admit people infected with Covid-19, reported HeraldLIVE.

The R50m investment project, when finalised, will see upgrades to the following facilities:

  • Grey hospital in the Buffalo City metro;
  • Mthatha general hospital;
  • St Elizabeth hospital in Lusikisiki;
  • Isilimela hospital in the OR Tambo district;
  • Dora Nginza hospital in Nelson Mandela Bay; and
  • Nompumelelo hospital in Peddie.

The work done by the provincial public works and infrastructure department has been welcomed by the Eastern Cape provincial coronavirus command council, which emphasised the importance of all infrastructure projects meeting targets set for their completion.

Of the R50m, the following had been allocated:

  • more than R4m to the Alfred Nzo municipality;
  • R3m to Amathole;
  • R3m to Buffalo City metro;
  • R395,489 to Chris Hani;
  • more than 9m for Joe Gqabi;
  • more than R5m for Nelson Mandela Bay;
  • R15m for OR Tambo; and
  • R7m to the Sarah Baartman district municipality.

Mabuyane said the investment in the upgrades to the six hospitals would ensure long-lasting benefits for communities.

MORE

Funerals still causing a headache in the Eastern Cape

Funerals are continuing to prove a headache in the fight against the coronavirus in the Eastern Cape.
News
1 day ago

Eastern Cape police commissioner tests positive for Covid-19

Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga has tested positive for Covid-19.
News
2 hours ago

Western Cape outpaces Morocco as Covid-19 cases climb another 9%

The Western Cape has more coronavirus cases than Morocco, according to updated statistics on Wednesday
News
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. Lockdown level 3 looms — here's what you could expect, SA South Africa
  2. Level 3 lockdown coming soon? Zweli Mkhize keeps dropping hints South Africa
  3. From Wednesday, you are allowed to buy cars again news
  4. Dlamini-Zuma wants court to snub request for cig ban docs South Africa
  5. Only Gauteng and Western Cape ready to reopen schools South Africa

Latest Videos

Explainer: UIF and pensions during Covid-19
Can 100-year-old TB vaccine be SA’s secret weapon against Covid-19?
X