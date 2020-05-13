Thieves wipe out spinach patch that feeds poor Capetonians

Callous thieves have wiped out a field of spinach used to feed vulnerable people during the lockdown in Cape Town’s southern peninsula.

Lilian Bron-Davis, the founder of the self-help community project "Money for Jam - Shelter from the Storm" in Noordhoek, told TimesLIVE on Tuesday that thieves had struck an elderly couple’s farm twice in the past 10 days. They made off with the “whole field of spinach” on Monday.

Bron-Davis said her organisation has been feeding about 300 people daily since the lockdown started. Normally they make “jars of delicious marmalade, jam and chutneys with fruit generously donated by several farms in and around Cape Town”.

She said generous farmers from across the province provided them with the various products they need for the meals. But she said the theft had dampened the spirits - and the farmer and his wife were frightened.

“It is not fair that the people we are feeding go out and steal from the people who are actually feeding them. It makes no sense,” said Bron-Davis.