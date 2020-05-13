War of words over Cape Town homeless camp headed for court

He added: “It was pointed out that the matter was sub judice and it was not appropriate for Mr Davids and others to arrange for a press conference a day before the court hearing to spread further misinformation. It would seem Mr Davids and others do not have faith in the legal system and have opted to litigate in the press instead.

“It was further pointed out if they are not going to desist from spreading false claims, they will be charged criminally - as provided for in the disaster management regulations.”

The ANC in the Western Cape has called for the camp to be closed and for homeless people to instead be housed in community centres around the city.

But on Wednesday, the ANC's provincial social development spokesperson Gladys Bakubaku-Vos accused the city of “releasing a health timebomb” by deciding to close the site and “sending homeless people from the Strandfontein site back onto the streets”.

“We find it alarming that homeless people have now been allowed to leave Strandfontein with no apparent plan having been put into operation to accommodate them. If they presented a health risk in March, surely that risk must have escalated while they were held in Strandfontein?” she said.

On April 30, Plato said the site was always a temporary measure and would be closed.