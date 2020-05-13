WATCH | Zulu kingdom's inspirational 'we will see you soon' ad

The tourism industry has taken a beating since the country went into lockdown on March 27.

According to a survey by the Tourism Business Council of SA (TCBSA), about 98% of tourism companies have been hurt by the pandemic. It found that the tourism industry, which employs more than 700,000 people, has seen 43% of businesses sacking half their staff.

This, said the council, indicates that more than 160,000 employees in tourism in SA may already have been affected by the global crisis.

Globally, and in SA, tourism has been hit particularly hard, with large-scale events and flights cancelled when countries went into lockdown. From the biggest airline to the smallest hotel in a rural community, the sector was halted.

The World Travel & Tourism Council has estimated that 73-million jobs will be lost globally as a result of the coronavirus.

SA, which had 10.2-million arrivals in 2019, expects a decline of about 25% in arrivals in 2020 (to 7.7-million). KZN can expect around 600,000 fewer tourists in 2020.