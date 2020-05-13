WATCH | Zulu kingdom's inspirational 'we will see you soon' ad
The Zulu kingdom beckons post-Covid-19.
That's the message from KwaZulu-Natal’s provincial tourism agency, Tourism KZN, which has unveiled a visual message of hope on social media.
They want to remind prospective travellers that while “it’s been tough to distance yourself from the warmth of KZN’s shores, exploring the mountain tops of the Ukhahlamba Drakensberg, and dancing to the beat if Zulu warriors, KZN will see you soon”.
We know it has not been easy to keep the distance South Africa, but we applaud your bravery, strength and resilience...Posted by Tourism KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday, May 12, 2020
The tourism industry has taken a beating since the country went into lockdown on March 27.
According to a survey by the Tourism Business Council of SA (TCBSA), about 98% of tourism companies have been hurt by the pandemic. It found that the tourism industry, which employs more than 700,000 people, has seen 43% of businesses sacking half their staff.
This, said the council, indicates that more than 160,000 employees in tourism in SA may already have been affected by the global crisis.
Globally, and in SA, tourism has been hit particularly hard, with large-scale events and flights cancelled when countries went into lockdown. From the biggest airline to the smallest hotel in a rural community, the sector was halted.
The World Travel & Tourism Council has estimated that 73-million jobs will be lost globally as a result of the coronavirus.
SA, which had 10.2-million arrivals in 2019, expects a decline of about 25% in arrivals in 2020 (to 7.7-million). KZN can expect around 600,000 fewer tourists in 2020.
Makhosi Msimango, chairperson of SA Women in Tourism and managing director of Ndzenga Tours, said: “The video is definitely inspiring and meant to remind all our tourists why KZN should be at the top of the travel list once the lockdown ends. We have so much to offer, from the best beaches in country to the warm smiles from the people. Why not #DoKZN as soon as you can travel?”
Msimango urged people to share the video, which offers breathtaking footage of iconic KZN tourist attractions, on their social media platforms “to help rebuild the KZN tourism sector together”.
Lee Zama, CEO of the Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa (Fedhasa), said: “During these tough times, we need to keep our tourism flag flying. Tourism is an industry of hospitality, where we look into capturing the hearts and minds of our guests and travellers. This video campaign captures that spirit of tourism and shows the welcoming scenic beauty of KwaZulu-Natal.”
Palesa Phili, CEO of the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: “This video truly shows off our province at its best. KZN is truly exceptional in its diversity of offerings and the warmth of our welcome. There is quite simply no destination like it.
“The Durban chamber’s members in the hospitality sector are looking forward to welcoming back visitors to our spectacular attractions.”