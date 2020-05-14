South Africa

665 new coronavirus infections, 19 more deaths

14 May 2020 - 18:55 By Naledi Shange
The latest coronavirus pandemic statistics were released on Thursday.
The latest coronavirus pandemic statistics were released on Thursday.
Image: 123RF/ADZIC NATASA

There were 665 new coronavirus infections recorded on Thursday, said the office of health minister Zweli Mkhize.

This brings the total number of positive infections to 12,739 nationally.

Nineteen new fatalities were also reported on Thursday, bringing the overall death toll in the country to 238.

The Western Cape accounted for most of the fatalities, recording 12 deaths. There were 7,235 cases in the province, accounting for 56.8% of the total.

Gauteng had 2,135 cases (16.8%), the Eastern Cape 1,569 (12.3%) and KwaZulu-Natal 1,444 (11.3%).

More than 403,000 people have been tested for the virus across the country since the start of the outbreak. Almost 17,000 of these tests were done in the last 24 hours.

Tests done as of May 14 2020.
Tests done as of May 14 2020.
Image: Health ministry

Mpumalanga and the Northern Cape continue to be the least hit provinces, according to the statistics.

The North West province has recorded one fatality, followed by Limpopo with three and the Free State with six. ​

MORE

eNCA cameraman Lungile Tom dies of Covid-19

Lungile Tom, who worked for eNCA at the company’s Cape Town office as one of its camera operators, died of Covid-19 on Wednesday morning.
News
1 day ago

Eastern Cape police commissioner tests positive for Covid-19

Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga has tested positive for Covid-19.
News
1 day ago

Cape Town frail-care homes mourn four residents killed by Covid-19

At least four senior citizens who were infected with Covid-19 have died in Cape Town frail-care homes
News
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Lockdown level 3 looms — here's what you could expect, SA South Africa
  2. From Wednesday, you are allowed to buy cars again news
  3. Dlamini-Zuma wants court to snub request for cig ban docs South Africa
  4. Level 3 lockdown coming soon? Zweli Mkhize keeps dropping hints South Africa
  5. Cele, Mkhize & Ramaphosa on lockdown level 3: yes, it's part of discussions South Africa

Latest Videos

SA Covid-19 lockdown: Level 3 proposed for parts of the country by end of May
SA Covid-19 lockdown: Level 3 proposed for parts of the country by end of May
X