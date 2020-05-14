App used to curb rhino poaching being used to track Covid-19 cases

What does rhino poaching have to do with Covid-19? At least one thing, it turns out.

The Cmore app that SA is using to record screening data and assist in tracking potential coronavirus cases is the same app used by the country's game parks to help curb animal poaching.

This is according to the US science magazine Scientific American.

While Cmore is the common name for the app, its full name is the Command and Control Collaborator.

In 2019, TimesLIVE reported that the app was developed by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and its software enabled the park’s control centre and rangers to use their cellphones to track poaching incidents, sightings, carcass locations, or to track rangers out on patrol.