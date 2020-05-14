Cape Town clinic temporarily shut due to Covid-19 infections

The Du Noon community health centre in Cape Town was temporarily closed for decontamination on Thursday after three health care workers tested positive for Covid-19.

Provincial health department spokesperson Natalie Watlington said staff who had been in contact with the trio were sent home for isolation. As the pandemic spreads faster in the Western Cape, health facilities are bracing themselves for more Covid-19 cases.

“As announced previously on several times, we expect to see an increase in cases at areas where gatherings take place — health facilities are such areas as well,” she said.