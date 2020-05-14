Cape Town frail-care homes mourn four residents killed by Covid-19

At least four senior citizens who were infected with Covid-19 have died in Cape Town frail-care homes.

Residents and staff from Nazareth House and Highlands House, both in Vredehoek on the slopes of Table Mountain, are reeling after the deaths.

A Nazareth House resident died on Friday, bringing the total number of people who died at the facility to three, and at Highlands House a resident died early this month.

Management at both facilities say there have been shortages of testing kits, which has made it difficult to respond to the outbreak.

At least 13 staff who worked at Nazareth House’s The Villa premises, which houses individuals who are mentally frail and suffer from dementia, tested positive for Covid-19 after the first resident died on April 28.