COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Hugging, kissing and shaking hands are 'a thing of the past'
SA was ready for eased lockdown restrictions and most of the country would therefore move to level 3 from the end of May, however those restrictions would be announced in the coming days.
May 14 2020 - 8:30
I had really hoped common sense would prevail.— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) May 14, 2020
President @CyrilRamaphosa, I implore you to take control & LEAD.
As I said in my open letter weeks ago:
"Put aside the voices of lunacy in your cabinet and do what needs to be done to save South Africa."https://t.co/YNUSA16aAe
May 14 2020 - 8:15
Minister Mbalula inspects Rea Vaya bus stations
Adherence & compliance to stringent safety measures inclusive of effective execution of social distancing, wearing of masks and disinfection of buses and stations is critical.
CLEAN & SAFE PUBLIC TRANSPORT:— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) May 14, 2020
WATCH: More will have to be done to adhere to regulations in the City of Joburg. I’m am happy with the scanners that sanitize and check the temperature. #LockdownSA pic.twitter.com/6JNKWIjPX3
May 14 2020 - 7:35
Fellow South Africans... it's #day49oflockdown #StayHomeJozi #SaferJoburg ✊🏾 ^GZ pic.twitter.com/eyK0PFbyWb— City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) May 14, 2020
May 14 2020 - 7:00
Fear and confusion are proving to be the real test for SA
Myths, misinformation and misunderstanding deter South Africans from getting tested for Covid-19.
A doctor examines why many are not taking the vital test, and explains what to do.
May 14 2020 - 7:00
App used to curb rhino poaching being used to track Covid-19 cases
The Cmore app that SA is using to record screening data and assist in tracking potential coronavirus cases is the same app used by the country's game parks to help curb animal poaching.
This is according to the US science magazine Scientific American.
May 14 2020 - 6:35
Three prisoners die from complications related to coronavirus
On Wednesday, the department reported 19 more coronavirus infections – 10 inmates and nine officials - bringing the total number of infections to 355.
“The Western Cape recorded 11 new cases, the Eastern Cape five, Gauteng two and KwaZulu-Natal one,” said department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.
“The number of recoveries remain at 92.”
May 14 2020 - 6:33
Life as we know it has changed — and South Africans have to change with it
“This new phase will require each of us to change our own behaviour in profound ways. There needs to be a fundamental shift in our thinking and our way of life. We need to take personal responsibility for our own health and the health of others,” he said.
May 14 2020 - 6:30
Sharp spike in hair and beauty product sales
Being stuck indoors has created a higher demand for ethnic hair care and other beauty products as people have a lot of time to do their own hair.
May 14 2020 - 6:00
Businessman describes the pain of laying off 40 staff
Tshepo Mekoa, founder and CEO of Brima Logistics, which employs more than 100 people, struggled to come to terms with breaking the news — which would leave 40 families struggling.
May 14 2020 - 5:55
Fuming principals say they don't get enough money as it is
The Limpopo education department has been accused of “robbing” poor schools by asking them to use a large chunk of the funds for normal running costs to buy Covid-19 essentials.
UPDATE: The total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 12 074. There are 724 new cases of #COVID19inSA. Regrettably, we report 13 new #COVID19 related deaths and express our condolences to the loved ones. Every life lost is a tragedy. #StaySafe and #StayHome pic.twitter.com/PQDDqfe7Bn— NICD (@nicd_sa) May 13, 2020