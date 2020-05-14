South Africa

Gauteng urged to save water as dam levels drop

14 May 2020 - 08:56 By TimesLIVE
The Vaal Dam is currently only 51% full, far lower than last year. File picture.
The Vaal Dam is currently only 51% full, far lower than last year. File picture.
Image: MARIANNE SCHWANKHART

Home users and businesses in Gauteng are urged to practise water-wise measures, with the level of the integrated Vaal River system sitting at 46% this week.

These levels are lower compared with the 54% recorded during the same week last year, the water department said in a statement.

The level of the Vaal Dam, which is one the 14 dams in the integrated system, is at 51% — compared with the 72.7% the dam recorded at the same time last year.

Both the Katse and the Mohale dams continue to float below the 50% mark. The Katse Dam has increased marginally from 37.9% last week to 38% this week, while the Mohale Dam recorded a decrease to 15.3% from 15.7% last week.

On the upside, the Grootdraai Dam is at 89.9% this week. During the same period last year, the dam was sitting at 78% — indicating that the dam has been being steadily on the upsurge.

The Sterkfontein Dam is currently at 93.5% — slightly higher than the 93.4% it recorded last week and last year at the same time, 

The Bloemhof Dam notched up from 98% last week to 99.5% this week. In the same period last year, the dam hovered at an impressive 102%.

While advising communities to abide by Covid-19 hygiene protocols by washing hands with soap and water to protect themselves against the coronavirus, the department of water & sanitation “urges both business and the households to use water sparingly”.

READ MORE:

Government to spend R600m to get water tanks to over 3,000 schools

The department of basic education will spend R600m to install water tanks at more than 3,000 schools across the country.
Politics
14 hours ago

'Think of the long term,' experts say as Covid-19 exposes water inequality

Collect rainwater, maintain water infrastructure and provide long-term solutions, experts said as they reflected on water scarcity problems during ...
News
17 hours ago

Fullest dams in Cape Town since 2015 - but drought fears still lurk

A dry May has seen Cape Town dam levels drop by 0.6% over the past week, at a time when the region should start receiving the bulk of its rain.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Lockdown level 3 looms — here's what you could expect, SA South Africa
  2. From Wednesday, you are allowed to buy cars again news
  3. Level 3 lockdown coming soon? Zweli Mkhize keeps dropping hints South Africa
  4. Dlamini-Zuma wants court to snub request for cig ban docs South Africa
  5. Cele, Mkhize & Ramaphosa on lockdown level 3: yes, it's part of discussions South Africa

Latest Videos

SA Covid-19 lockdown: Level 3 proposed for parts of the country by end of May
SA Covid-19 lockdown: Level 3 proposed for parts of the country by end of May
X