Hawks uncover abalone worth close to R1m at Cape Town facility

Three people were arrested after the Hawks uncovered an abalone processing facility in Cape Town.

The Hawks carried out the sting operation on Tuesday, together with officials from the department of forestry, fisheries and environmental affairs.

Spokesperson Lt-Col Philani Nkwalase said freshly cooked and dried abalone worth over R972,000 was seized from the property in Montague Gardens.

Abalone processing equipment, communication equipment, a computer and a vehicle were also seized.

Three suspects, aged between 25 and 48, were arrested and are due appear in the Cape Town magistrate's court on Thursday.