Infections continue to climb as prisoners await ‘Covid-19 parole’

On Wednesday, the department reported 19 more coronavirus infections – 10 inmates and nine officials - bringing the total number of infections to 355.

“The Western Cape recorded 11 new cases, the Eastern Cape five, Gauteng two and KwaZulu-Natal one,” said department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

“The number of recoveries remain at 92.”

Three prisoners have died from complications related to the virus.