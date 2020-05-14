'It's heartbreaking': KZN business owner on lockdown strain

Business has taken a dip for the owner of what was one of the busiest hangouts and food catering joints in Durban, Casablanca Lifestyle in Molweni.

Sakhile Xulu, affectionately known as Staxx, has had to lay off staff and close down half his business as lockdown regulations remain in place. Now he's trying to put bread on the table by delivering hot cooked food on request.

“The lockdown has been terrible,” he told TimesLIVE.

“My employees are on a 'no work, no pay' arrangement. We couldn't keep our staff as we are not fully operating. Even now, we don't have staff because we are still trying to see how thing will go and how soon business will pick up - if it even picks up.”