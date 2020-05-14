Looking good in lockdown: sharp spike in hair and beauty product sales

Being stuck indoors has created a higher demand for ethnic hair care and other beauty products as people have a lot of time to do their own hair.

Some are even braiding their own hair. Lerato Sokhulu got frustrated with her Afro hairdo during the lockdown and decided to spend six hours braiding it.

As hair and beauty salons remain closed under level 4 of the lockdown, this trend is set to continue.

“Well, the frustration came from having to detangle my Afro every three days or so. Before corona, my hair was in braids most of the time. And as we enter winter, my hair gets annoyingly dry, so I turn to protective hairstyles to keep the dryness at bay,” said Sokhulu.

“So I pulled out an old bag of left-over extensions that I keep and decided to braid my hair. It took about six hours but that's because I made the blocks really big and I wasn't too concerned about the straight lines.”