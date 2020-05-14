Stats SA poll reveals pain felt by businesses under lockdown

Nine out of 10 businesses polled have recorded a reduced turnover since the coronavirus pandemic hit SA, Stats SA's Covid-19 business impact survey has revealed.

Stats SA conducted the survey between April 13 and 21, asking companies how the pandemic was affecting their operations.

“The survey showed that nine in 10 (90%) responding businesses’ turnover was lower than their normal expected range, up from 85% in the first survey,” Stats SA said in a statement.

Just over one-third (36%) of firms indicated that they were laying off staff in the short term as a measure to cope.

“This is higher than the 20% reported in the first survey. One in four firms (25%) indicated that they were decreasing working hours, down from 28% in the first survey.”

The survey also revealed that almost one in 10 (9%) businesses indicated having permanently ceased operations.