Three Western Cape health-care workers live to tell the tale of Covid-19

This is what Charm McDonald, a nurse at Tygerberg Hospital, had to endure on her journey to recovery from Covid-19.

McDonald said her life was turned upside down on April 25 when she tested positive for coronavirus. Now fully recovered, she is back at work after a 14-day isolation period — and doing what she loves.

“I was in shock. It was very difficult but I realised that as a front-line worker I was at risk of getting the virus,” McDonald said on Thursday.

Isolating herself at home was a daily struggle, as she dreaded infecting her family. “I had to explain to my family that we had to make adjustments for my isolation,” she said.