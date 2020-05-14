Transnet healthcare trains to boost Covid-19 testing in KZN, Eastern Cape

Dedicated doctors and nurses with training in Covid-19 testing are expected to visit underserviced areas across both provinces from May 18.

Covid-19 testing in underserviced areas in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal has been boosted by two Transnet healthcare trains, which have been converted into mobile testing stations.

The Solidarity Fund, together with the Transnet Foundation and the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) supplied testing kits and personal protective equipment to frontline healthcare staff on Phelophepa I and II, two of the Transnet Foundation’s healthcare trains.

“As the Solidarity Fund we are particularly grateful of the spirit and care in which this cooperation with Transnet was formed to make it work for these two provinces,” said Gloria Serobe, the chairperson of the fund.