South Africa

Transnet healthcare trains to boost Covid-19 testing in KZN, Eastern Cape

14 May 2020 - 09:52 By Iavan Pijoos
The Solidarity Fund, together with the Transnet Foundation and the NHLS, have supplied testing kits and PPE to frontline healthcare staff on Phelophepa I and II, two of the foundation’s healthcare trains.
The Solidarity Fund, together with the Transnet Foundation and the NHLS, have supplied testing kits and PPE to frontline healthcare staff on Phelophepa I and II, two of the foundation’s healthcare trains.
Image: Solidarity Fund

Dedicated doctors and nurses with training in Covid-19 testing are expected to visit underserviced areas across both provinces from May 18.

Covid-19 testing in underserviced areas in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal has been boosted by two Transnet healthcare trains, which have been converted into mobile testing stations.

The Solidarity Fund, together with the Transnet Foundation and the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) supplied testing kits and personal protective equipment to frontline healthcare staff on Phelophepa I and II, two of the Transnet Foundation’s healthcare trains.

Dedicated doctors and nurses with training in Covid-19 testing are expected to visit underserviced areas across both provinces from May 18.

“As the Solidarity Fund we are particularly grateful of the spirit and care in which this cooperation with Transnet was formed to make it work for these two provinces,” said Gloria Serobe, the chairperson of the fund.

KZN residents go hungry after ANC and IFP impasse over food parcels

Residents of Gcilima, a semi-rural area on KwaZulu-Natal's south coast, are caught in a political food fight after a member of the IFP was allegedly ...
Politics
1 week ago

“We also salute our medical professionals for the work that they do in protecting all South Africans from the threat of the coronavirus.

“This partnership is unity in action, with the Solidarity Fund playing a coordinating role with multiple stakeholders and making real interventions to support government efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19.”

Transnet Group CEO Portia Derby said the Phelophepa trains were a “well-known partner” of rural communities in the provision of primary health services.

“It is a real privilege for us to now include Covid-19 testing at this critical time. We have been - and always will be - there for our people.”

In addition, the fund has approved 400,000 Covid-19 testing kits, costing R250m, for the NHLS to boost testing.

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane said this “critical testing intervention comes at a time when we need it most”.

“It will go a long way in mitigating development faultlines exposed by ... Covid-19 and will help the provinces ramp up their massive screening and testing programmes, especially in the rural parts of these provinces,” he said.

“We welcome it as a catalyst in the difficult war we are waging against this invisible enemy that has destabilised the whole world.”

READ MORE:

'At least 80,000 could have been infected by now': Ramaphosa

More than 1,700 people would be dead and 80,000 South Africans could have been infected by the deadly Covid-19 virus had the government not imposed a ...
Politics
12 hours ago

SA’s Covid-19 testing strategy needs urgent fixing: here’s how to do it

The Covid-19 epidemic in SA is now in its exponential phase. Cases are rapidly increasing in many areas.
News
2 days ago

SA's Covid-19 cases up more than 700 for the first time, 13 deaths recorded

SA has recorded 724 new cases of Covid-19, and an additional 13 deaths.
News
14 hours ago

Most read

  1. Lockdown level 3 looms — here's what you could expect, SA South Africa
  2. From Wednesday, you are allowed to buy cars again news
  3. Level 3 lockdown coming soon? Zweli Mkhize keeps dropping hints South Africa
  4. Dlamini-Zuma wants court to snub request for cig ban docs South Africa
  5. Cele, Mkhize & Ramaphosa on lockdown level 3: yes, it's part of discussions South Africa

Latest Videos

SA Covid-19 lockdown: Level 3 proposed for parts of the country by end of May
SA Covid-19 lockdown: Level 3 proposed for parts of the country by end of May
X