South Africa

WATCH | Lockdown level 4 to last until end of May

14 May 2020 - 08:00 By TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the country an update on the government's response to the Covid-19 pandemic from the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday.

In his address, the president confirmed that the government is in discussion with various stakeholders to have most of SA placed in level 3 of the nationwide lockdown by the end of May.

However, this may not include metros with high infection rates. These hotspots will remain on level 4.

"If we lift the lockdown too abruptly and too quickly, we risk a rapid and unmanageable surge in infections. We will therefore continue to proceed cautiously," said Ramaphosa.

According to the president, over the next few days, more updates will be given on the phased opening of the economy. He urged South Africans to rise to the challenge that currently faces the country and to continue to be in solidarity with one another.

MORE:

Ramaphosa: Most of SA will be on level 3 by end of May

Most of South Africa will be placed in level 3 of the nationwide lockdown by the end of May, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday.
News
12 hours ago

Ramaphosa: We're sorry - and we'll do better

President Cyril Ramaphosa has conceded that the government's handling of some lockdown regulations has been shoddy, reassuring South Africans that ...
Politics
10 hours ago

Most read

  1. Lockdown level 3 looms — here's what you could expect, SA South Africa
  2. From Wednesday, you are allowed to buy cars again news
  3. Level 3 lockdown coming soon? Zweli Mkhize keeps dropping hints South Africa
  4. Dlamini-Zuma wants court to snub request for cig ban docs South Africa
  5. Cele, Mkhize & Ramaphosa on lockdown level 3: yes, it's part of discussions South Africa

Latest Videos

SA Covid-19 lockdown: Level 3 proposed for parts of the country by end of May
SA Covid-19 lockdown: Level 3 proposed for parts of the country by end of May
X