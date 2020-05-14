WATCH | Lockdown level 4 to last until end of May

President Cyril Ramaphosa gave the country an update on the government's response to the Covid-19 pandemic from the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Wednesday.

In his address, the president confirmed that the government is in discussion with various stakeholders to have most of SA placed in level 3 of the nationwide lockdown by the end of May.

However, this may not include metros with high infection rates. These hotspots will remain on level 4.

"If we lift the lockdown too abruptly and too quickly, we risk a rapid and unmanageable surge in infections. We will therefore continue to proceed cautiously," said Ramaphosa.

According to the president, over the next few days, more updates will be given on the phased opening of the economy. He urged South Africans to rise to the challenge that currently faces the country and to continue to be in solidarity with one another.