WATCH | Former teacher, 90, dusts off her walker to join old pupils on daily seafront strolls

She dusted off her takkies when President Cyril Ramaphosa relaxed the lockdown restrictions and allowed outdoor exercise.

“I couldn’t breathe with the other thing that I put on my nose, so my physiotherapist recommended this [a face shield] and I love it,” she said.

“It’s beautiful [out here] and also when everybody walks past it’s a pleasure because I don’t’ walk so fast. I get a bit lonely if there is no jogger.

“The other day a cop stopped me and I thought he was going to take me away ... and he asked where I stay and said he is going to come and fetch me every morning.

“Everybody is so friendly. I don’t see so well and I forget their names. But I love it.”