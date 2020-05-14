South Africa

WATCH | Former teacher, 90, dusts off her walker to join old pupils on daily seafront strolls

14 May 2020 - 15:52 By Philani Nombembe
Yamina Oliver, 90, has been taking daily walks on the Sea Point promenade since the lockdown restrictions were relaxed.
Yamina Oliver, 90, has been taking daily walks on the Sea Point promenade since the lockdown restrictions were relaxed.
Image: Esa Alexander

Former Cape Town teacher Yamina Oliver, 90, has become an instant celebrity for taking daily walks during the level 4 lockdown exercise period.

Every morning, when she dons her face shield and takes her walker for a stroll along Sea Point promenade, fellow - and faster - fitness enthusiasts greet her with smiles and waves.

“I taught for 50 years and I actually taught until 80,” Oliver told TimesLIVE on Thursday. “I used to walk in the morning and in the evening. But now I only do it in the morning.

“I love teaching, and what is so nice about teaching is that everybody here, who I don’t know, knows me because I taught them - and others I taught their children and grandchildren.”

She dusted off her takkies when President Cyril Ramaphosa relaxed the lockdown restrictions and allowed outdoor exercise.  

“I couldn’t breathe with the other thing that I put on my nose, so my physiotherapist recommended this [a face shield] and I love it,” she said.

“It’s beautiful [out here] and also when everybody walks past it’s a pleasure because I don’t’ walk so fast. I get a bit lonely if there is no jogger.

“The other day a cop stopped me and I thought he was going to take me away ... and he asked where I stay and said he is going to come and fetch me every morning.

“Everybody is so friendly. I don’t see so well and I forget their names. But I love it.”

READ MORE

Economic bans, exercise rules fail the test of rationality: Trevor Manuel

Trevor Manuel, former SA finance minister now tasked with mobilising international support for Africa’s efforts to address the economic challenges of ...
News
3 days ago

Walkers warned to beware of muggers during three-hour exercise window

Be careful on your morning jog or walk, security company Fidelilty ADT has warned, because opportunistic cellphone muggers could pounce.
News
6 days ago

Mzansi weighs in on surfers' peaceful protest in Cape Town

Taking to Twitter, many had some thoughts to share on the matter.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Lockdown level 3 looms — here's what you could expect, SA South Africa
  2. From Wednesday, you are allowed to buy cars again news
  3. Dlamini-Zuma wants court to snub request for cig ban docs South Africa
  4. Level 3 lockdown coming soon? Zweli Mkhize keeps dropping hints South Africa
  5. Cele, Mkhize & Ramaphosa on lockdown level 3: yes, it's part of discussions South Africa

Latest Videos

SA Covid-19 lockdown: Level 3 proposed for parts of the country by end of May
SA Covid-19 lockdown: Level 3 proposed for parts of the country by end of May
X