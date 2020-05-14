You can do your shopping online again - but not for alcohol or cigarettes

The government has unshackled e-commerce, allowing the sale of all goods online — barring alcohol and cigarettes — from Thursday.

This as the country, on level 4 of the coronavirus lockdown, anticipates some areas being reduced to level 3 at the end of May

In a gazette published on Thursday, the department of trade, industry and competition said: “Subject to all applicable laws, all goods may be transacted through e-Commerce platforms, except for goods prohibited [alcohol and cigarettes] ...”

Strict guidelines have been published for all companies who wish to resume their online trade. This includes them ensuring the safety of their employees by adhering to the Covid-19 occupational health and safety measures.

The gazette said all workers who would be resuming work at the different warehouses of the online retailers should not share face masks, equipment, stationery or utensils and must have their temperatures checked every four hours while on duty.

“Any employee whose temperature is 37.5 degrees or above should immediately be moved to an isolated observation room for a second measurement. If the second test measurement also exceeds 37.5 degrees, the employee must be returned home for self-quarantine, provided with a surgical mask and not be permitted to enter or stay on the premises.

In a bid to boost the country's economy, which has taken a severe knock due to the Covid-19 outbreak, online retailers were encouraged to promote and sell goods manufactured in SA.