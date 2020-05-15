Covid-19 clips airlines' wings, plus 5 highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

Even before the pandemic, it was clear that the industry was in trouble.

Airlines are complex businesses that are hard to manage, need huge capital, have high fixed expenses, and have to survive on paper-thin profit margins – that is if they make any profit at all.

Our local airlines are in trouble, and more around the world will likely fold in the months ahead.

And they are not the only ones affected. Aeroplane manufacturers, support crews, maintenance, and everyone else in the supply chain has taken a beating. And then there are the charter companies, Acsa and all the small businesses operating in airport buildings.

