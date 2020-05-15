South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Lockdown has pretty much killed the freewheelin' spirit in SA

With the economy roiled by the global Covid-19 pandemic – along with a full deck of ratings downgrades as a result – the Treasury has estimated that as many as seven million jobs may be lost.

15 May 2020 - 07:18 By TimesLIVE
A medical worker in protective suit conducts nucleic acid testings for residents at a residential compound in Wuhan, the Chinese city hit hardest by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Hubei province, China May 15, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Aly Song

Virus could infect more than 200 million in Africa

The new coronavirus could kill 150,000 people in Africa in a year unless urgent action is taken, according to a WHO modelling study that says nearly a quarter of a billion people will be infected.

Authors of the research, published Friday in the journal BMJ Global Health, predicted a lower infection rate than in other parts of the world like Europe and the US, with fewer severe cases and deaths.

But while they said many African nations had been swift to adopt containment measures, they warned that health systems could still quickly become overwhelmed. 

New COVID-19 cases on US carrier despite extensive screening

Five US sailors have been evacuated with coronavirus from an aircraft carrier despite extensive screening as the warship prepares its return to sea following a major outbreak, a US official confirmed Thursday.

After testing positive but asymptomatic, the five spent two weeks in quarantine in Guam where the nuclear-powered USS Theodore Roosevelt is docked

New moms struggle to register babies at Home Affairs

New mothers in Johannesburg have expressed frustration at being unable to get their babies registered, due to either long queues or closed Home Affairs offices.

Lockdown forces SA motorists to go from ballin’ to budget rides

The lockdown has pretty much killed the freewheelin' spirit in SA.

With incomes slashed, car lovers are doing smart trade-ins and going for cheaper models.

