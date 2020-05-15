COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Lockdown has pretty much killed the freewheelin' spirit in SA

May 15 2020 - 7:15

Virus could infect more than 200 million in Africa

The new coronavirus could kill 150,000 people in Africa in a year unless urgent action is taken, according to a WHO modelling study that says nearly a quarter of a billion people will be infected.

Authors of the research, published Friday in the journal BMJ Global Health, predicted a lower infection rate than in other parts of the world like Europe and the US, with fewer severe cases and deaths.

But while they said many African nations had been swift to adopt containment measures, they warned that health systems could still quickly become overwhelmed.