COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Lockdown has pretty much killed the freewheelin' spirit in SA

With the economy roiled by the global Covid-19 pandemic – along with a full deck of ratings downgrades as a result – the Treasury has estimated that as many as seven million jobs may be lost.
May 15 2020 - 7:15
Virus could infect more than 200 million in Africa
The new coronavirus could kill 150,000 people in Africa in a year unless urgent action is taken, according to a WHO modelling study that says nearly a quarter of a billion people will be infected.
Authors of the research, published Friday in the journal BMJ Global Health, predicted a lower infection rate than in other parts of the world like Europe and the US, with fewer severe cases and deaths.
But while they said many African nations had been swift to adopt containment measures, they warned that health systems could still quickly become overwhelmed.
May 15 2020 - 6:54
New COVID-19 cases on US carrier despite extensive screening
Five US sailors have been evacuated with coronavirus from an aircraft carrier despite extensive screening as the warship prepares its return to sea following a major outbreak, a US official confirmed Thursday.
After testing positive but asymptomatic, the five spent two weeks in quarantine in Guam where the nuclear-powered USS Theodore Roosevelt is docked
May 15 2020 - 6:30
New moms struggle to register babies at Home Affairs
New mothers in Johannesburg have expressed frustration at being unable to get their babies registered, due to either long queues or closed Home Affairs offices.
May 15 2020 - 6:02
Lockdown forces SA motorists to go from ballin’ to budget rides
The lockdown has pretty much killed the freewheelin' spirit in SA.
With incomes slashed, car lovers are doing smart trade-ins and going for cheaper models.
The total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 12 739. There are 665 new cases of #COVID19inSA. Regrettably, we report 19 new #COVID19 related deaths and express our condolences to the loved ones.