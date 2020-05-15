Despair as panelbeater co-owned by Makaziwe Mandela sinks

No income, children taken out of school due to unpaid fees, homes and cars gone.

This is what several employees of Danmar Autobody - a brand operating in the panelbeating industry for about 20 years - are facing as business rescue practitioners ask the courts to place the company in liquidation.

Employees told TimesLIVE that the last time some of the staff were paid was in November 2019.

Danmar Autobody, which is owned by Makaziwe Mandela and her business partners Howard Bloomberg and Colin Yach, was bought from Imperial for R20m in 2016. Bloomberg says he is striving to find a buyer and to apply for government assistance to help the staff.

Helenka Oosthuizen said she had worked for the company since 2006 when it was still known as Imperial. Oosthuizen said the last time she received a salary from the company was in November 2019.

“It first started with receiving salaries late and then it resulted in accounts being paid late and then our credit scores worsened,” she said.

Oosthuizen said she was forced to take her child out of school because she couldn’t afford the fees any more.

“It’s been hard because I am also looking after my elderly mother and we don’t have food. Our family had to help us and we almost got kicked out of our house. With the lockdown, we couldn’t move so that came as a blessing in disguise. But for how long, we don’t know. We also can’t look for work because of the situation.”

Thabang Papa, who worked as a driver at the company, said he had to give up his rental flat and move in with his family. Papa, his wife and daughter now share one room.

Former truck shop manager Shaun Hedley said he had to put his home on the market.

“The banks have been on our back for payments. We received payment relief, but when it’s over we still have to sell our house because there is no way we will catch up to the arrears.”