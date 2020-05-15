South Africa

Gauteng man in jail for wearing SANDF uniform

15 May 2020 - 08:58 By Iavan Pijoos
Irvin Thapelo Mokgosi was jailed for falsely representing himself as a member of the army and possessing and/or wearing uniform with distinctive marks or crests belonging to the military, without the necessary authority.
Irvin Thapelo Mokgosi was jailed for falsely representing himself as a member of the army and possessing and/or wearing uniform with distinctive marks or crests belonging to the military, without the necessary authority.
Image: 123RF/skycinema

The Pretoria Regional Court has sentenced a Gauteng man to five years in prison for wearing SA National Defence Force (Sandf) uniform without authority.

SANDF spokesperson Col Ronald Maseko said Irvin Thapelo Mokgosi was jailed for falsely representing himself as a member of the army and possessing and/or wearing uniform with distinctive marks or crests belonging to the military, without the necessary authority. It was ordered that both counts be read together for sentencing.

In addition, the court on Thursday deemed Mokgosi unfit to possess a firearm in terms of the Firearms Control Act.

Mokgosi was arrested during the clearing-in procedure of 21 South African Infantry Battalion soldiers at Tshwane Regiment in Thaba Tshwane, Pretoria in May 2019, Maseko said.

His lawyer pleaded guilty to all charges on his behalf on Thursday after entering into a plea bargain with the state.

SANDF chief General Solly Shoke welcomed the sentence and warned that “no act of criminality will be tolerated and allowed to go unpunished in the military”.

“The wearing of any SANDF uniform items, including current military paraphernalia, when you are not an SANDF member, is a punishable offence.”

MORE

'Dreadlock man' in uniform bust for impersonating soldier in Gauteng

Five people have been arrested in separate incidents for impersonating a police officer, a South African National Defence Force member and an ...
News
2 weeks ago

Zandspruit man charged for 'walking around' in army jacket

A man who casually walked around in a defence force jacket in Zandspruit, Johannesburg, has been arrested
News
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Lockdown level 3 looms — here's what you could expect, SA South Africa
  2. From Wednesday, you are allowed to buy cars again news
  3. WATCH LIVE | President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks on SA's lockdown South Africa
  4. Cele, Mkhize & Ramaphosa on lockdown level 3: yes, it's part of discussions South Africa
  5. Dlamini-Zuma wants court to snub request for cig ban docs South Africa

Latest Videos

SA Covid-19 lockdown: Level 3 proposed for parts of the country by end of May
SA Covid-19 lockdown: Level 3 proposed for parts of the country by end of May
X