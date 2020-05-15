Kuruman man convicted of having R250k worth of pangolin scales

A Kuruman man was convicted for being in possession of R250,000 worth of pangolin scales and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition by the Kuruman magistrate's court on Friday.

John Henry Rautenbach, 25, was arrested by the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation unit in August last year after the unit received information that an illegal firearm was being kept at an address in the Northern Cape.

“A search and seizure disruptive operation was then conducted at the said address. During the search, a 9mm handgun with live ammunition as well as pangolin skin with an estimated street value of R250,000 was also recovered and was seized,” said Northern Cape Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi.

“Rautenbach was sentenced to six years' imprisonment for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition and five years' imprisonment for dealing in endangered species.

Both sentences were wholly suspended for five years,” said Mnisi.