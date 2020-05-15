Lockdown poses 'threat' to political, economic freedoms of South Africans

The Institute of Race Relations (IRR) has warned that the “economic damage” from the lockdown will be catastrophic, particularly for poor South Africans.

“Now that it has become clear that the lockdown is not a temporary phenomenon but a fixture for the foreseeable future, it is all the more vital to examine the threat it poses to the political and economic freedoms of all South Africans,” said Dr Anthea Jeffery, head of policy at the institute.

Jeffrey was speaking at a media briefing on Thursday, which coincided with the release of her report titled “Keeping Liberty Alive”.

The report, the IRR said, noted that major restrictions on political and economic freedoms had not been counterbalanced by evident health gains.

“Even the initial hard lockdown proved unable sufficiently to slow the transmission of the virus in the many teeming townships and informal settlements where social distancing and regular handwashing cannot be achieved.