South Africa

Mpumalanga police station shut as cop tests positive for the coronavirus

15 May 2020 - 14:54 By Naledi Shange
The Witbank police station is closed after one officer tested positive for the coronavirus.
Image: File photo.

A constable attached to the national public order police reserve unit in the Emalahleni municipal area of Mpumalanga has tested positive for Covid-19.

As a result, the Witbank police station is no longer open to the public while health protocols are activated, the SA Police Service reported on Friday.

“I can confirm that a constable attached to the national public order police reserve unit deployed at Witbank had tested positive for the Covid-19 virus,” said national spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo.

“The member has been quarantined while colleagues are self-isolated pending screening and testing by the department of health.

“The Witbank station is temporarily closed while the local Methodist Church in Louwie Street is being used temporarily as a client service centre while the station is being decontaminated,” said Naidoo.

People seeking police help are urged to contact 10111 instead of the local police station.

Asked about the possibility of people held in the police station's cells being exposed to potential infection, Naidoo said it was unlikely.

“It's part of our protocol there is very limited interaction between the awaiting trial prisoners and other persons, including police,” Naidoo said.

