Police deny cop's alleged suicide is related to murdered teen Andile 'Bobo' Mbuthu

KwaZulu-Natal police have opened an inquest docket after a senior police officer is alleged to have committed suicide on Thursday.

It is understood the lieutenant-colonel stationed at the Tongaat police station, north of Durban, whose identity is known to TimesLIVE, allegedly shot himself while seated inside his vehicle.

Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker confirmed the incident.

“It is alleged that on Thursday at 3pm, the body of a 49-year-old man was found inside a vehicle, with a gunshot wound to the head at Tea Estate. The circumstances surrounding the incident are still being investigated by police. No foul play is suspected at this stage,” said Naicker.

The death comes after a social media message alleged that a senior police officer had been involved in the murder of 16-year-old Andile “Bobo” Mbuthu, whose body was believed to have been found dumped in the river in Tongaat last week. The message claimed Mbuthu's death exposed corruption and police brutality.

Naicker dismissed the claims as “fake news”.

The alleged suicide comes after police minister Bheki Cele visited Tongaat police station to look into the handling of the matter and visited Mbuthu's family on Tuesday.