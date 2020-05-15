Prison official dies from coronavirus in Western Cape

The department of correctional services (DCS) on Friday confirmed that a person employed at a Western Cape prison has died of the coronavirus.

“The DCS is greatly pained and saddened to confirm the death of an official based in the Western Cape. We convey condolences to the family of the deceased and his colleagues,” said department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

The fatality was reported on Thursday.

This comes as the number of coronavirus infections behind bars continues to climb.

On Thursday alone, the DCS reported nine new infections. Five officials and four inmates have tested positive for Covid-19. These cases were all reported in the Western Cape.