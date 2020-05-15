Prison official dies from coronavirus in Western Cape
The department of correctional services (DCS) on Friday confirmed that a person employed at a Western Cape prison has died of the coronavirus.
“The DCS is greatly pained and saddened to confirm the death of an official based in the Western Cape. We convey condolences to the family of the deceased and his colleagues,” said department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.
The fatality was reported on Thursday.
This comes as the number of coronavirus infections behind bars continues to climb.
On Thursday alone, the DCS reported nine new infections. Five officials and four inmates have tested positive for Covid-19. These cases were all reported in the Western Cape.
“The number of cases is now 364, while the number of recoveries remains at 92,” said Nxumalo.
The Eastern Cape accounted for 233 cases, with 52 officials and 181 inmates testing positive for the virus. Fifty-nine recoveries have been reported and two deaths.
In the Western Cape, there have been 111 infections reported. Inmates account for 19 of these while officials account for 92. There have been 30 recoveries recorded and two deaths.
The Limpopo province has recorded two infections, both involving DCS officials. One official has since recovered.
In Gauteng, there have been 15 coronavirus infections reported behind bars. These include nine inmates and six officials. There has been one recovery reported.
The Northern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal each have a single coronavirus case. Both involve officials.
There’s been one positive infection reported at the DCS headquarters. This official has also since recovered.