R140 for packet of cigarettes in Soweto | Impact of Covid-19 lockdown ban

“The price of a Savannah fag jumped from R1.50 to R4 and the cheapest RG fag jumped from 50 cents to R3.50 ... I smoke three Savannah fags per day, which is R12 a day. The government should reconsider the ban of cigarettes,” says Hlongwane.

Sandile Mtshali from Meadowlands zone 11, is a young spaza shop owner with a liquor licence. He says he has lost R25,000 in profits due to the ban of cigarettes and alcohol, and he has not received any assistance from the government financially.

“I continued trading until I was arrested by police for selling fags and beer during the lockdown. I’ve learnt my lesson and I won’t be on the wrong side of the law again,” says Mtshali.