WATCH | Ramaphosa demonstrates air travel hygiene measure before boarding flight

On Thursday, Ramaphosa cleaned the soles of his shoes by walking over a sterile mat before boarding a plane to the Eastern Cape.

The ban on interprovincial travel for non-essential services is still in place. So is the ban on domestic and international passenger flights.

Ramaphosa's Eastern Cape visit follows oversight visits by Ramaphosa to Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal to evaluate the fight against Covid-19.

The president's spokesperson, Khusela Diko, said the visit would start at the Livingstone Hospital in Nelson Mandela Bay where the provincial government will present to Ramaphosa an overview of its management of the pandemic.

The president's Western Cape visit was cancelled after premier Alan Winde was forced to place himself in Covid-19 quarantine, following a one-on-one interview last week Thursday with eNCA cameraman Lungile Tom, who died of Covid-19 complications on Wednesday.

Watch demonstration below: