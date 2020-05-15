'Why is it an essential service?': Lockdown has not stopped slaughter of endangered sharks

The fishing of hundreds of sharks a day is being allowed off Cape shores during lockdown, even though the industry provides relatively few jobs, harms marine biodiversity and offers no food security.

“There is scientific data that shows demersal shark longlining is not sustainable. It is not properly enforced but it is taking place under lockdown,” says marine biologist Dr Enrico Gennari.

“Why is it an essential service?” asks Gennari, the co-founder of Oceans Research Institute in Mossel Bay.

“At most there are about 250 people employed by them. The construction industry employs thousands of people, but they are not allowed to work.”

The demersal shark longline fishery consists of six vessels and each operator employs about 40 workers, said Zolile Nqayi, communications director for the environment, forestry and fisheries department, on Friday.

It plays a negligible role in commercial fishing, which employs about 28,000 people.

White shark expert and naturalist Chris Fallows says: “It is a disgrace that a fishery which is, according to scientific evidence, unsustainably killing already collapsed shark stocks, is allowed to continue. When this is done under the banner of an essential service it becomes a tragedy."