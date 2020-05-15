Youthful population will protect Africa, but 190,000 could still die from Covid-19: WHO

The risk of exposure is driven by factors including household size, population density, extent of slums and road infrastructure.

The model says larger countries, including SA, Cameroon, and Algeria, are most at risk, while Nigeria is expected to have the largest number of infections overall, followed by Algeria and SA.

Many mathematical models developed to predict transmission and death rates in Africa have not adequately incorporated characteristics distinct to Africa, such as its youthful population and lower obesity rates, the researchers said.

“The biggest factor that plays out in our numbers is age,” said data analyst Humphrey Karamagi. “We also have very few people who are obese, though the numbers are rising.

“We tried to factor in what we are seeing on the ground, and we are seeing slower transmission rates in African countries compared to Europe and the US.”

The model suggests the pandemic may spread more slowly in Africa, with fewer severe cases and deaths than in other parts of the world, but is likely to linger for longer - possibly for several years.

In all, about one in four (22%) of the 1 billion people in the WHO Africa Region would be infected in the first year. About 37 million could have symptoms, but this figure could be as high as 44 million.