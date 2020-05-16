COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Over 400 Sars employees pledge part of their salaries to Solidarity Fund
May 16 2020 - 09:40
Covid-19 awareness poster erected in Cape Town
Another Covid-19 message for Capetonians on a poster on a building on the corner of Buitensingel and Long Street
May 16 2020 - 09:38
Labour department focuses attention on domestic and farm workers to ensure they benefit from Covid-19 relief scheme
The Department of Employment and Labour has begun efforts to reach domestic workers and farm labourers to enable them to benefit from the COVID-19 relief scheme
May 16 2020 - 09:17
Over 400 Sars employees pledge part of salaries to Solidarity Fund
Over 400 employees of the South African Revenue Service (SARS) have donated part of their salaries to the Solidary Fund as part of efforts to fight COVID-19
May 16 2020 - 9:19
Two British nationals fined for illegally entering SA during the lockdown
Two British nationals were fined R50,000 each for illegally entering SA during the lockdown.
On Friday James Hackett and Erkan Bali pleaded guilty to defeating or obstructing the administration of justice and contravening the Immigration Act when they illegally entered SA on April 11, disregarding all Covid-19 regulations and directions in terms of the management of foreign nationals entering the country.