COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Over 400 Sars employees pledge part of their salaries to Solidarity Fund

16 May 2020 - 09:30 By TimesLIVE
A little girl watching over while Vrededorp residents receive cooked meals organised by a charity on day 50 of the Covid-19 lockdown on May 15 2020.
A little girl watching over while Vrededorp residents receive cooked meals organised by a charity on day 50 of the Covid-19 lockdown on May 15 2020.
May 16 2020 - 09:40

Covid-19 awareness poster erected in Cape Town

May 16 2020 - 09:38

Labour department focuses attention on domestic and farm workers to ensure they benefit from Covid-19 relief scheme

May 16 2020 - 09:17

Over 400 Sars employees pledge part of salaries to Solidarity Fund

May 16 2020 - 9:19

Two British nationals fined for illegally entering SA during the lockdown

Two British nationals were fined R50,000 each for illegally entering SA during the lockdown.

On Friday James Hackett and Erkan Bali pleaded guilty to defeating or obstructing the administration of justice and contravening the Immigration Act when they illegally entered SA on April 11, disregarding all Covid-19 regulations and directions in terms of the management of foreign nationals entering the country.

