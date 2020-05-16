COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Over 400 Sars employees pledge part of their salaries to Solidarity Fund

May 16 2020 - 9:19

Two British nationals fined for illegally entering SA during the lockdown

Two British nationals were fined R50,000 each for illegally entering SA during the lockdown.

On Friday James Hackett and Erkan Bali pleaded guilty to defeating or obstructing the administration of justice and contravening the Immigration Act when they illegally entered SA on April 11, disregarding all Covid-19 regulations and directions in terms of the management of foreign nationals entering the country.