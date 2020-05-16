Despite 14 new coronavirus deaths, SA's mortality rate well below global average

Another 14 South Africans have died of Covid-19, bringing the national death toll to 261, health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Saturday night.

Western Cape has 149 fatalities, KwaZulu Natal 45 and the Eastern Cape 32, with Gauteng recording one new fatality bringing the provincial total up to 25.

Mkhize said SA's mortality rate, 1.8%, remains well below the global average which is currently 6.6%.

In addition, he said, the country's recovery rate is 42.4%, above the global average of 38%. A total of 6,478 patients in SA have recovered from Covid-19.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country is 14,355 with 831 new cases identified in the last 24-hour cycle of testing.

The Eastern Cape and Western Cape combined comprise 91% of the day's new cases, said the minister.

The Western Cape's 8,404 cases comprise 58,5% of the national total, while the Eastern Cape has 1,812 confirmed cases.

The next most affected provinces are Gauteng with 2,262 cases and KwaZulu-Natal with 1,498.

The other provinces' case numbers are: Free State 153; Mpumalanga 68; North West 64; Limpopo 59 and Northern Cape 35.