156 Covid-19 deaths in Western Cape as cases near 10,000
Western Cape Covid-19 cases jumped by 739 to 9,246 while deaths also increased to 156, premier Alan Winde said on Sunday.
In a statement, Winde said there were 3,521 recoveries, 360 patients in hospital and more than 90,700 tests conducted to date.
“We are pleased to report that over 3,500 people in the province have recovered from Covid-19 infections. The rate of recovery in Witzenberg now stands at 70% of all cases, and in the western region, half of all recorded cases to date have recovered. These are especially promising numbers as both of these areas are considered hotspots in the province,” he said.
As of 1pm on 17 May, the Western Cape has 5569 active cases of Covid-19, with a total of 9246 confirmed cases and 3521 recoveries.
Winde said the Western Cape death rate stands at 1.68% of the total caseload.
“Our data also shows us that the overwhelming majority of Covid-19 positive people who have died in the province have had one or more co-morbidities. It is therefore imperative that vulnerable residents take extra precautions,” he said.
Earlier on Sunday, KwaZulu Natal premier Sihle Zikalala said as of Saturday the province had recorded 17 new cases but no new deaths.
On Saturday night, health minister Zweli Mkhize said the country had recorded 14,355 Covid-19 cases with 261 deaths.