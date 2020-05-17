156 Covid-19 deaths in Western Cape as cases near 10,000

Western Cape Covid-19 cases jumped by 739 to 9,246 while deaths also increased to 156, premier Alan Winde said on Sunday.

In a statement, Winde said there were 3,521 recoveries, 360 patients in hospital and more than 90,700 tests conducted to date.

“We are pleased to report that over 3,500 people in the province have recovered from Covid-19 infections. The rate of recovery in Witzenberg now stands at 70% of all cases, and in the western region, half of all recorded cases to date have recovered. These are especially promising numbers as both of these areas are considered hotspots in the province,” he said.