South Africa

156 Covid-19 deaths in Western Cape as cases near 10,000

17 May 2020 - 19:17 By Batandwa Malingo
Western Cape has 9,246 Covid-19 cases.
Western Cape has 9,246 Covid-19 cases.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Western Cape Covid-19 cases jumped by 739 to 9,246 while deaths also increased to 156, premier Alan Winde said on Sunday.

In a statement, Winde said there were 3,521 recoveries, 360 patients in hospital and more than 90,700 tests conducted to date.

We are pleased to report that over 3,500 people in the province have recovered from Covid-19 infections. The rate of recovery in Witzenberg now stands at 70% of all cases, and in the western region, half of all recorded cases to date have recovered. These are especially promising numbers as both of these areas are considered hotspots in the province, he said.

Winde said the Western Cape death rate stands at 1.68% of the total caseload.

Our data also shows us that the overwhelming majority of Covid-19 positive people who have died in the province have had one or more co-morbidities. It is therefore imperative that vulnerable residents take extra precautions, he said.

Earlier on Sunday, KwaZulu Natal premier Sihle Zikalala said as of Saturday the province had recorded 17 new cases but no new deaths.

On Saturday night, health minister Zweli Mkhize said the country had recorded 14,355 Covid-19 cases with 261 deaths. 

READ MORE:

Health department call centre in East London closed after four test positive for Covid-19

A section of the Eastern Cape health department call centre building in East London has been temporarily closed and will be decontaminated after four ...
News
3 hours ago

'Strong indication' all regions in KZN will move to level 3, says Zikalala

KwaZulu-Natal is preparing to downgrade to level 3 lockdown.
News
5 hours ago

Shift to 'targeted management' as 4 provinces account for 96% of Covid-19 deaths

The Covid-19 pandemic in SA has become a tale of two countries.
News
21 hours ago

Most read

  1. Schools might reopen in June except those in 'hot spots' News
  2. Mkhize defends lockdown rules as scientists say they are being sidelined News
  3. Surnames could dictate when you can buy booze: here is what you need to know South Africa
  4. Court rules in favour of Collins Khosa family & declares all have right to life South Africa
  5. Vehicle sales have commenced: How day one went news

Latest Videos

Trump tours mask distribution centre but he doesn't wear one
SA Covid-19 lockdown: Level 3 proposed for parts of the country by end of May
X