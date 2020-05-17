COVID-19 LIVE UPATES | Day 52: All the latest developments on the virus

May 17 2020 8:51

Mkhize defends lockdown rules as scientists say they are being sidelined

Scientists, business and labour have delivered a stark warning to the government to fast-track the easing of lockdown restrictions, saying they are having little or no effect on stemming infections - but are killing the economy.

Some members of the ministerial advisory committee (MAC), the body headed by professor Salim Abdool Karim that advises the government on its response to the pandemic, have supported their colleague Dr Glenda Gray, who said yesterday that the lockdown has no basis in science and should be called off.