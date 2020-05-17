South Africa

Health department call centre in East London closed after four test positive for Covid-19

17 May 2020 - 17:35 By DispatchLIVE Reporter
Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba.
Health MEC Sindiswa Gomba.
Image: MARK ANDREWS

A section of the Eastern Cape health department call centre building in East London has been temporarily closed and will be decontaminated after four of its head office staff tested positive for Covid-19.

This brings the number of health workers who have tested positive for the coronavirus in the province to 57, according to the health department.

Three have died.

The offices of MEC Sindiswa Gomba and superintendent-general Dr Thobile Mbengashe are in the same building as the provincial call centre.

The MEC and SG have both tested negative.

Health department spokesperson Sizwe Kupela said the department would be working with Buffalo City Metro's environmental health services in temporarily closing the affected section for decontamination and deep cleaning.

“For now, the call centre and the offices of the senior officials will remain open,” said Kupelo. “All contacts of the positive employees will be followed up with for tracing and testing. This will also apply to all other staff in the building.”

Kupelo said the four officials tested positive despite all precautions taken, including the use of personal protective equipment and hand sanitisers.

“Everyone is at risk of being infected with this virus, but we will continue ensuring our health workers who have bravely been in the front line in the fight against this invisible enemy, are armed with all the necessary tools they need,” he said.

-DispatchLIVE

MORE

Eastern Cape premier mulls 'ban’ on traditional burials

Funerals with fewer than 50 mourners have been allowed under disaster management regulations, but the axe could be about to fall.
News
18 hours ago

Let's pay companies R10,000 for each job saved: EC premier to Cyril Ramaphosa

For each job saved in manufacturing, the Eastern Cape provincial government proposes to reward companies with R10,000.
Politics
6 hours ago

Eastern Cape adequately prepared for Covid-19 pandemic - Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa was concerned by the rising number of Covid-19 infections in the Eastern Cape, he said in Port Elizabeth on Thursday. But ...
Politics
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Schools might reopen in June except those in 'hot spots' News
  2. Surnames could dictate when you can buy booze: here is what you need to know South Africa
  3. Mkhize defends lockdown rules as scientists say they are being sidelined News
  4. Court rules in favour of Collins Khosa family & declares all have right to life South Africa
  5. Vehicle sales have commenced: How day one went news

Latest Videos

Trump tours mask distribution centre but he doesn't wear one
SA Covid-19 lockdown: Level 3 proposed for parts of the country by end of May
X