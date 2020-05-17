Learning from our elders: Planting veggies for the hard times ahead

Mayfair had spent three years looking for a job without luck. When the Covid-19 lockdown started, she decided to get a vegetable garden going.

She says she developed an interest in gardening from her grandmother, who worked on a small holding outside Oudtshoorn. “My grandma had a big yard where she used to plant vegetables, and as a child l would help her with watering the garden,” she says.

Her uncle, who works as a gardener in town and lives a few blocks away from her home, provided her with the seeds.

The garden has now grown from a small patch to beautiful green plots surrounding her two-bedroom home. She has carrots, cabbage, beetroot, onions, tomatoes, pumpkin, spinach and lettuce.

“Every evening, l water my small veggies with a bucket of water,” she says. Luckily for her, the communal standpipe is just in front of her home.

“This garden is expected to feed my family and l don’t have to go the shops to buy veggies ... My wish is to open up a small fresh vegetables stand in the near future and supply big companies,” says Mayfair.