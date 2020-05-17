South Africa

Learning from our elders: Planting veggies for the hard times ahead

Candy Mayfair of Oudtshoorn has started growing vegetables for the first time in her life

17 May 2020 - 09:17 By Mpumi Kiva
Candy Mayfair of Valhuise, Oudtshoorn, in the vegetable garden she started during the Covid-19 lockdown.
Candy Mayfair of Valhuise, Oudtshoorn, in the vegetable garden she started during the Covid-19 lockdown.
Image: Mpumi Kiva/GroundUp

“Before lockdown, l would wake up in the morning and go out job hunting,” says 21-year-old Candy Mayfair of Valhuise, Oudtshoorn. “But because l am in lockdown, l then decided to be productive.”

Mayfair had spent three years looking for a job without luck. When the Covid-19 lockdown started, she decided to get a vegetable garden going.

She says she developed an interest in gardening from her grandmother, who worked on a small holding outside Oudtshoorn. “My grandma had a big yard where she used to plant vegetables, and as a child l would help her with watering the garden,” she says.

Her uncle, who works as a gardener in town and lives a few blocks away from her home, provided her with the seeds.

The garden has now grown from a small patch to beautiful green plots surrounding her two-bedroom home. She has carrots, cabbage, beetroot, onions, tomatoes, pumpkin, spinach and lettuce.

“Every evening, l water my small veggies with a bucket of water,” she says. Luckily for her, the communal standpipe is just in front of her home.

“This garden is expected to feed my family and l don’t have to go the shops to buy veggies ... My wish is to open up a small fresh vegetables stand in the near future and supply big companies,” says Mayfair.

Valhuise is a large informal community with high youth unemployment and high levels of poverty. A number of families still have to share water and toilets. Some toilets don’t have doors.

Mayfair hopes she will inspire other unemployed youth in her area to start food gardens. “The youth must understand that a R350 government grant is still not the solution to our social problems,” she says.

Mayfair’s mother, Veronica, says, “I hope she continues and encourages others to follow suit, because we are now living in hard times.”

Lucy Seaman, a neighbour and community leader, says, “She is an inspiration to this community. As the community we need to support her fully. The only way to fight hunger and poverty is to plant veggies,” says Seaman.

This article was originally published by GroundUp

READ MORE:

Want to boost your emotional wellbeing? Take up gardening

A new study has also found that gardening at home also had a positive effect similar to cycling, walking and eating out.
Lifestyle
4 days ago

Joburg residents help feed the hungry with pavement vegetable gardens

Food to share. That is the message written on the carefully constructed community vegetable patch on a verge in Northcliff, Johannesburg.
News
1 week ago

Hunger drives us to the traffic lights: Pieceworkers in Covid-19 lockdown

Every morning Phumzi Nyubatya from Cambridge informal settlement in East London stands at the robots near Vincent Mall hoping to be offered a piece ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Surnames could dictate when you can buy booze: here is what you need to know South Africa
  2. Schools might reopen in June except those in 'hot spots' News
  3. Mkhize defends lockdown rules as scientists say they are being sidelined News
  4. Court rules in favour of Collins Khosa family & declares all have right to life South Africa
  5. Azenathi is not my son, says King Dalindyebo - to council chair's despair South Africa

Latest Videos

Trump tours mask distribution centre but he doesn't wear one
SA Covid-19 lockdown: Level 3 proposed for parts of the country by end of May
X