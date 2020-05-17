South Africa

SA records 3 more Covid-19 deaths, rising concern about Western Cape infections

17 May 2020 - 22:08 By TimesLIVE
Coranavirus treatment area. File image
Image: Werner Hills

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa on Sunday night is 15,515 with 1,160 new cases identified in the last 24-hour cycle of testing.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said, "Regrettably we report a further three Covid-19 related deaths- this brings the total national deaths to 264. We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who cared for the deceased."

Just over half (56%) of the fatalities are men, with a majority being elderly. Age brackets with the most deaths are 60-69 (with 66 deaths), followed by 70-79 (58 deaths) and 50-59 (55 deaths).

There were also 34 fatalities in the 40-49 age bracket.

Covid-19 Fatalities
Image: Zweli Mkhize via Twitter

The total number of recoveries to date is 7,006.

There are 890 new cases of Covid-19 in the Western Cape, and 124 in the Eastern Cape.

Gauteng has 67 new cases, KwaZulu-Natal 45 and Limpopo 18.

Mkhize said the department remained concerned about the developments in the Western Cape, with the total cumulative cases now comprising almost 60% of the national cumulative cases.

The new cases from Western Cape comprise 76% of those recorded from the past 24-hour cycle.

Across the country, 460,873 tests have been conducted with 21,314 done in the last 24 hours.

