SA records 3 more Covid-19 deaths, rising concern about Western Cape infections

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa on Sunday night is 15,515 with 1,160 new cases identified in the last 24-hour cycle of testing.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize said, "Regrettably we report a further three Covid-19 related deaths- this brings the total national deaths to 264. We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who cared for the deceased."

Just over half (56%) of the fatalities are men, with a majority being elderly. Age brackets with the most deaths are 60-69 (with 66 deaths), followed by 70-79 (58 deaths) and 50-59 (55 deaths).

There were also 34 fatalities in the 40-49 age bracket.