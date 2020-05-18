Africa backs WHO, needs help with debt relief, supplies - Ramaphosa
18 May 2020 - 14:15
President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday that Africa affirms its "full support" for the World Health Organisation (WHO) which he said had been key in guiding the international response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Ramaphosa, speaking to the WHO's annual assembly being held online, said that assistance to Africa needs to include debt relief and help with diagnostics, drugs and medical supplies.
- Reuters
Members of the SA Defence Force (SANDF) were deployed across the country on March 27 2020. Soldiers took to the streets to help enforce lockdown regulations in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus. TimesLIVE spent some time on duty with the SANDF in Alexandra.