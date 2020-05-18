Body of missing man found in Eastern Cape river
18 May 2020 - 07:06
The body of a 27-year-old man was found floating in a river in Centane, Eastern Cape, on Sunday.
Police spokesperson Capt Jackson Manatha said Zwelethu Njama was reported missing on Saturday.
A search was launched, but police were unable to track him, Manatha said.
A passerby discovered his body floating in a river in Nxaxo village on Sunday at around 7am.
Manatha said he had no visible injuries and his cellphone was found with him.