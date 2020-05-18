South Africa

Body of missing man found in Eastern Cape river

18 May 2020 - 07:06 By Iavan Pijoos
A passerby discovered his body floating in a river in Nxaxo village on Sunday.
Image: Saps

The body of a 27-year-old man was found floating in a river in Centane, Eastern Cape, on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Capt Jackson Manatha said Zwelethu Njama was reported missing on Saturday.

A search was launched, but police were unable to track him, Manatha said.

A passerby discovered his body floating in a river in Nxaxo village on Sunday at around 7am.

Manatha said he had no visible injuries and his cellphone was found with him.

