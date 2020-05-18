Business is booming for woman selling kotas by bike in Limpopo village

Lockdown has sparked the entrepreneurial spirit in Letah Mhlongo, who sells kotas in her village in Giyani, Limpopo.

Business is booming. Between 9am and 1pm, villagers make phone and WhatsApp orders to Mhlongo, who then delivers by bicycle.

“It’s R20 for a kota. I started this because I want the people around me to feel how it’s like to receive food deliveries, because people in deep rural villages are usually left out when it comes to food deliveries. And I’m delivering for free,” she said.

Mhlongo has a BSc degree in chemistry from the University of Pretoria and is doing a postgraduate certificate in education at the University of Cape Town. She is home now as the university is closed.

“My studies are going well. I will be finishing this year,” she said.

The 22-year-old started the business when level 4 lockdown started.

“The business has been going great ever since it started. The only problem is stock. In my hometown I can’t find bulk stock. Also sometimes they run out of stock.

“I do carry a sanitiser and wear a mask when I deliver,” she added.